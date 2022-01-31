Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 154,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,002. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.