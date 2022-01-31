Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,188 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Shares of V opened at $224.55 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $432.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

