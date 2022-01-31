Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for about 1.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $83,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

