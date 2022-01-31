The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $153,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,315. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.73 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

