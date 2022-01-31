Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,689. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

