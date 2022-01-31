Force Hill Capital Management LP Acquires 32,780 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 3.0% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $3,107,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.91. 5,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,663. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

