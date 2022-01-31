202,109 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

