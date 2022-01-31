Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average of $310.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.