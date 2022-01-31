Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the December 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. 95,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.