Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,026. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.56.

