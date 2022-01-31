Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 145.8%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.29. 92,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.34.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

