Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,772.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,391,000 after acquiring an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

