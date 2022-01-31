Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Increases By 136.7%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MILN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MILN. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 113,129 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000.

