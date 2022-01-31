Bruce & Co. Inc. Has $8.02 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Avista accounts for 1.7% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avista by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AVA traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

