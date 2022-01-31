Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,933,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 159,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,664. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

