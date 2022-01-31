Avenir Corp Has $32.08 Million Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,237 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises 2.7% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 1.08% of DigitalBridge Group worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

