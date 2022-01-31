Avenir Corp Sells 14,506 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 4.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $53,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $300,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $127.63. 8,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,453. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

