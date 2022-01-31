12,000 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $644.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.