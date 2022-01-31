AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Warby Parker accounts for 1.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,709,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,642,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE WRBY traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,266,376 shares of company stock worth $97,650,508 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

