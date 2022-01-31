Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 22,268 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ZH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

