Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce $159.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the highest is $161.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 12,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

