Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce $159.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the highest is $161.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COOK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 12,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.59.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
