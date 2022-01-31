Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $698.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $707.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

