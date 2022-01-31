Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s Q2 performance benefits from higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise and video and image application markets. Robust demand for 18-terabyte and 20TB energy assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive the top line going ahead. Demand for the WD Black product line is strong due to gamers’ preference for more customized solutions along with SanDisk retail products. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by higher demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Pandemic-related supply-chain and logistics troubles and component issues are likely to bump up costs. Stiff competition, a leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends are other concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $51.53. 130,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,067. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

