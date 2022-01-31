Crown Market Capitalization Reaches $1.05 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Crown has a market cap of $1.05 million and $867.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,891.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.18 or 0.00755272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00239318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,966,841 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

