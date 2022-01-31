Pizza Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Pizza has a total market cap of $523,093.25 and approximately $236.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

