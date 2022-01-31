Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Stephens reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $705.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

