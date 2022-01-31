Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 20,479 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,479 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $170,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX opened at $71.38 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

