Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 0.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

