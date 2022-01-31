iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Arvest Bank Trust Division’s Largest Position

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $197,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

