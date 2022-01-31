Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,176,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 68,069 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Cutera worth $54,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $36.42. 2,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,326. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $653.99 million, a P/E ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

