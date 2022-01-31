Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $271.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day moving average of $270.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $236.10 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

