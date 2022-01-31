MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.57. 158,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,891. The company has a market capitalization of $785.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.