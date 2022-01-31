Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 11% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $48,069.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,785.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.98 or 0.06918025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00287141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00756358 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00066863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00384040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00240247 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

