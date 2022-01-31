PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,311 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.76% of PNM Resources worth $74,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 386.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $35,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 702,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.51. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,737. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

