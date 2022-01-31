Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 72,285 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $85,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $31.92. 3,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,663. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

