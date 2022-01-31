Senvest Management LLC Takes Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $163,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,774. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036 in the last quarter.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

