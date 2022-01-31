Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.52 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

