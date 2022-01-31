Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Diageo worth $103,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,909. Diageo plc has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

