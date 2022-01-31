Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $278.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,189. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

