Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

