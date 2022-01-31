Senvest Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $15,722,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.1% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 320,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 256.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

