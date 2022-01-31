Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,582 shares during the period. Radian Group accounts for about 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Radian Group worth $76,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

