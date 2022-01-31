Senator Investment Group LP Takes $29.75 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC traded up $11.14 on Monday, hitting $328.37. 4,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,263. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.57.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.