Senator Investment Group LP Takes $29.75 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,745,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAYC traded up $11.14 on Monday, hitting $328.37. 4,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,263. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.82.
PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.57.
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
