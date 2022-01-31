500,000 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.