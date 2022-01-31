1,000,000 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $69,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 12,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

