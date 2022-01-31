Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

LCUT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $332.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $55,361.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

