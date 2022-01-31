Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,510 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

