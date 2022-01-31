Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

