Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 51,296 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,296 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $555,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Avalara by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,941,000 after buying an additional 100,684 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 32.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $103.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.