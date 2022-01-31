FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $246.77 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

